Dynamo – Veres – 3:0 (video review)

In the 29th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Dynamo Kyiv achieved a resounding victory over Veres with a score of 3-0.

The goals for Dynamo were scored by Eriс Ramirez, Denys Harmash, and Nazar Voloshyn.

With this win, Dynamo Kyiv, with 59 points, currently occupies the fourth position in the league standings, while Veres, with 28 points, remains in the 14th place.

Dynamo Kyiv - Veres - 3:0 (0:0)

Goals: Ramirez, 49 - 1:0, Harmash, 89 - 2:0, Voloshyn, 90+3 - 3:0

In the 88th minute, Shestakov missed a penalty (goalkeeper saved it).

Dynamo Kyiv : Bushchan, Karavaev, Dyachuk, Sirota, Dubinchak, Sydorchuk, Andrievskyi (Shaparenko, 77), Benito (Timchik, 46), Kabaev (Voloshyn, 65), Buyalskyi (Tsarenko, 77), Ramirez (Harmash, 65).

Veres: Kogut, Balan, Kurko, Vovchenko, Hahun, Klets (Hodya, 73), Kucherov, Bliznichenko (V. Sharai, 66), S. Sharai (Lebedenko, 56), G. Pasich (Dakhnovskyi, 73), Hayduchik (Shestakov, 66).

Video review of the match

