The second underachiever of the Ukrainian championship has been determined

In the 29th round of the Ukrainian championship, "Metalist" suffered a 1-2 defeat against "Minai" at their home stadium and dropped out of the top division.

The guests secured victory with goals from Oleg Vishnevsky and Ruslan Palamar. Egor Demchenko scored the only goal for the hosts.

With 33 points, "Minai" climbed to the eighth position in the Premier League standings. "Metalist" remained in the 15th place with 22 points and was relegated to the First League.

"Metalist" - "Minai" - 1:2 (1:0)

Goals: Demchenko, 36 - 1:0, Vishnevsky, 61 - 1:1, Palamar, 75 (penalty) - 1:2

"Metalist": Yermolov, Vlaga (Naumets, 46), Mizyuk, Nikolishin, Korral, Ralyuchenko, Chaikovsky (Samuel, 46, Kaydalov, 87), Demchenko (Bagachansky, 72), Chidomere, Synchuk (Ryazantsev, 72), Pryadun.

"Minai": Bandura, Honchar (Dmytruk, 46), Chuev (Hechev, 40), Y.Kravchuk, Nemchaninov, Buleza, Petko, Baydal (Palamar, 56), Tverdokhleb, Rozhohynskyi, Vishnevsky (Kolomoets, 88).

