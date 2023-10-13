RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Didn't spit on Messi. The Paraguayan national team player began to make excuses

Didn't spit on Messi. The Paraguayan national team player began to make excuses

Football news Today, 07:29
Paraguay footballer Antonio Sanabria denies allegations that he spat at Argentine striker Lionel Messi.

Let us remind you that the scandalous episode occurred during the qualifying match of the 2026 World Cup and was captured by television cameras. In the footage, it appeared that the player spat in the Argentine’s back. This happened after a brawl between the players.

"I looked at the photographs. True, in them everything looks as if I spat on Messi, but this is not true. I was too far from him, nothing happened. The photographs give the impression that I spat on him, but this not true. I completely deny it," Sanabria said in an interview with TyC Sports.

Let us remind you that Argentina and Paraguay met in the third round match of the South American qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup. The match took place at the Antonio Vespucci Liberty (Monumental) stadium and Argentina won with a score of 1:0.

After three games, the Argentines lead the group with 9 points. At the same time, Paraguay is in seventh place with one point.

