Messi speaks out about the football player who spat at him

Argentine striker Lionel Messi commented on the episode when one of the Paraguay team players spat in his back.

A strange episode occurred on the night of October 13 in a qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. Messi admitted that he did not notice this incident during the game.

The Argentine also said that he personally knows nothing about his offender Antonio Sanabria.

"Honestly, I didn't see it. I was told in the dressing room that one of them spat on me. But I don't even know who this guy is... I don't know him," Messi told CBS Sports.

Let us remind you that Argentina and Paraguay played in the third round of the qualifying round of South America for the 2026 World Cup.

The meeting took place at the Antonio Vespucci Liberty arena in Buenos Aires and ended in a minimal victory for the home team. The game was judged by Brazilian referees led by Rafael Claus.

Argentina are top of the group with nine points from three matches. Paraguay is in seventh position. After three matches he has one point.