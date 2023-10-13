VIDEO. Argentina's modest victory and Brazil's failure: results of the 2026 World Cup qualifying

On October 13, the next qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup took place in South America.

The current world champions, the Argentines, achieved a minimal victory over the Paraguay team with a score of 1:0. The only goal of the match was scored by Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi. Lionel Messi also appeared on the field - he came on as a substitute in the second half. Argentina are top of the group with nine points from three matches.

At the same time, the Brazilian national team sensationally failed to beat the modest Venezuelan team at home. The Brazilians took the lead in the 50th minute, but conceded in the 85th. The result is a 1:1 draw and the five-time world champions lose points for the first time in the qualifying round. Now they have second place in the group and seven points.

On the same night, the Chilean national team beat Peru with a score of 2:0, while the Bolivian national team lost to Ecuador with a score of 1:2. In another match, the national teams of Colombia and Uruguay met and the meeting ended with a score of 2:2.

Colombia are third in the group with five points from three matches. Uruguay is in fourth place with four points.