PHOTO. Paraguayan footballer spat at Messi during match

Paraguay national football player Antonio Sanabria committed an extremely humiliating act in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Argentina.

During the meeting, he spat in the back of Argentine team striker Lionel Messi.

The Paraguayan's vile act was broadcast on television. It happened after a verbal altercation between the players. Sanarbia spat at Messi as the Argentine passed next to him.

It is interesting that the refereeing team did not react at all at this point.

Let us remind you that Argentina and Paraguay met in the third round of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. The teams played at the Antonio Vespucci Liberty (Monumental) stadium in Buenos Aires and the local team celebrated the victory with a score of 1:0.

A team of referees headed by Rafael Claus (Brazil) worked at the match.

Argentina, after three games, sits first in the group with nine points from three matches. Paraguay is seventh with one point.