Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches

The head coach of Argentina stated in a press conference that Lionel Messi could play for the national team in the World Cup qualification matches.

Messi has been dealing with muscle issues, having missed four consecutive matches for Inter Miami. However, on October 8, he made his return to MLS, coming off the bench at the start of the second half in a match against Cincinnati, and now Lionel has joined his national team colleagues.

Scoloni hopes that the World Cup-winning captain will be available for the World Cup 2026 qualification matches against Paraguay and Peru.

"We still have training, and it's important for Leo. We have seen that he looks good and is working, and we will talk before training to see if he plays from the start," Scoloni stated.

Messi could potentially play in the home match against Paraguay on October 13. The world champions have won both of their opening qualification matches, currently sitting in second place behind Brazil, only trailing in goal difference.

Lionel Messi remains in stunning form for Argentina, having failed to score in just one of his last 15 matches for his country, netting 23 goals in that time. Furthermore, following his move to Inter Miami, he has scored 11 goals in 13 matches for the new club.