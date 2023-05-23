Di Maria put an end to rumors about leaving Juventus

Juventus midfielder Angel Di Maria will soon leave the club.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine will consider offers from other clubs, as negotiations to extend his contract with the Bianconeri were unsuccessful.

It should be recalled that the 35-year-old will become a free agent next summer.

He has played 38 games for Juventus this season, recording eight goals and seven assists.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in his services.