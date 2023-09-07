Dejan Stankovic takes charge of Hungarian club

The well-known Serbian specialist Dejan Stankovic has been appointed the new coach of the Hungarian Ferencváros.

The former midfielder of Inter Milan and the Serbian national team took office on September 5, as reported by the press service of the Hungarian club.

As head coach of Ferencváros, he replaced Mate Csaba, who took over as coach after the departure of Russian specialist Stanislav Cherchesov in July.

Note that Stankovic began his coaching career in 2014. At the initial stage, he worked as an assistant to the head coaches of Udinese and Inter.

After that, he began a solo coaching career, heading Serbian Crvena Zvezda from 2019 to 2022. Together with the team, he won the Serbian Cup three times and became the national champion.

Stankovic's last place of work was the Italian Sampdoria, which completely failed last season.

As a player, Stankovic, in addition to Inter, played for Red Star and Lazio.

This season, Ferencváros failed in European competition, leaving the Champions League qualification, and then the Europa League. At the same time, the team made it to the Conference League.