RU RU NG NG
Main News Dejan Stankovic takes charge of Hungarian club

Dejan Stankovic takes charge of Hungarian club

Football news Today, 03:30
Photo: twitter of Ferencvaros

The well-known Serbian specialist Dejan Stankovic has been appointed the new coach of the Hungarian Ferencváros.

The former midfielder of Inter Milan and the Serbian national team took office on September 5, as reported by the press service of the Hungarian club.

As head coach of Ferencváros, he replaced Mate Csaba, who took over as coach after the departure of Russian specialist Stanislav Cherchesov in July.

Note that Stankovic began his coaching career in 2014. At the initial stage, he worked as an assistant to the head coaches of Udinese and Inter.

After that, he began a solo coaching career, heading Serbian Crvena Zvezda from 2019 to 2022. Together with the team, he won the Serbian Cup three times and became the national champion.

Stankovic's last place of work was the Italian Sampdoria, which completely failed last season.

As a player, Stankovic, in addition to Inter, played for Red Star and Lazio.

This season, Ferencváros failed in European competition, leaving the Champions League qualification, and then the Europa League. At the same time, the team made it to the Conference League.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Ferencvaros NB I Hungary
Popular news
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news 01 sep 2023, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Two-time Champions League winner went to play in Brazil Football news Today, 03:52 Bayern will make another attempt to sign the Fulham player in the winter Football news Today, 03:30 Dejan Stankovic takes charge of Hungarian club Football news Today, 03:00 Potter could get an interesting job in France Football news Today, 02:00 Ronaldo spoke about rivalry with Messi Football news Yesterday, 16:26 Candidates for the Women's Golden Ball have been named Football news Yesterday, 15:50 The Premier League team is negotiating with a sponsor from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 15:06 The nominees for the best young player award were announced Football news Yesterday, 14:45 Shortlist Ballon d'Or 2023: Messi, Haaland & Mbappe here, but without Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 14:30 All nominees have been for the Lev Yashin Award announced
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023