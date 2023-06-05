Defeat for "Shakhtar" victories for "Dnipro-1" and "Zorya": results of the 30th round of the UPL
The matches of the final, 30th round of the Ukrainian championship took place. It is worth noting the defeat of "Shakhtar" by "Vorskla," as well as the victories of "Dnipro-1" and "Zorya" over "Kryvbas" and "Minaj" respectively.
"Dnipro-1" - "Kryvbas" - 1:0 (0:0)
Goal: Domingo, 73 - 1:0
"Minaj" - "Zorya" - 0:3 (0:2)
Goals: Rusyn, 8 - 0:1, Batagov, 25 - 0:2, Rusyn, 58 - 0:3
"Metalist 1925" - "Dynamo" - 1:1 (1:1)
Goals: Ramirez, 20 (penalty) - 0:1, Gabelok, 38 - 1:1
"Vorskla" - "Shakhtar" - 2:1 (1:0)
Goals: Sefery, 37 (penalty) - 1:0, Pavlyuk, 50 - 2:0, Bondarenko, 80 - 2:1
"Veres" - "Inhulets" - 1:0 (0:0)
Goal: Vovchenko, 74 - 1:0
"Kolos" - "Lviv" - 1:0 (1:0)
Goal: Veleten, 28 - 1:0
"Rukh" - "Oleksandriya" - 0:0
"Metalist" - "Chornomorets" - 0:3 (0:0)
Goals: Yussuf, 75 - 0:1, Yussuf, 86 - 0:2, Khadida, 90+2 - 0:3
Team standings: "Shakhtar" - 72, "Dnipro-1" - 67, "Zorya" - 67, "Dynamo" - 60, "Vorskla" - 45, "Oleksandriya" - 44, "Kryvbas" - 41, "Kolos" - 36, "Chornomorets" - 35, "Minaj" - 33, "Rukh," "Metalist-1925" - 32, "Veres," "Inhulets" - 31, "Metalist" - 22, "Lviv" - 13.