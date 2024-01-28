RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern

CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern

Football news Today, 04:01
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern

French defender of Cameroonian origin, Sacha Boey, has joined FC Bayern Munich. The player's contract extends until 2028.

Upon signing the contract, Sacha expressed his excitement, stating:

"For me, this is a dream. It is a great honor to play for such a massive club like Bayern. I am looking forward to joining my new team and the opportunity to play alongside all these wonderful players in the future. As a player, I am a defender who loves to attack, and I am equally pleased to be involved in both the offensive and defensive aspects."

After the agreement between the player and the club, Bayern's sporting director, Christoph Freun, characterized the newly acquired player:

"Sacha Boey is a very fast and physically strong right-back who covers a large part of the field in every game and does not shy away from tackles. He was a fan favorite at Galatasaray, developing very well throughout the game. He arrives with experience in the Champions League and won the championship title with Galatasaray last season. He will enhance the quality of our defense."

Bayern Munich's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, also expressed his satisfaction with the new player:

"We are pleased to have signed a long-term contract with the young player with great potential, Sacha Boey. He performed very well in both Champions League matches against us. This means that we have not only increased the quantity of our squad but also raised the quality."

Sacha Boey came through the ranks of several French clubs, including Rennes, where he began his professional career. In 2021, he joined the Turkish club for €1.2 million. The specific details of the current deal are undisclosed, but according to Transfermarkt, the player's contract is valued at €22 million.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Galatasaray Bundesliga Germany Super Lig Turkey
Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:01 CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:12 Former Manchester United goalkeeper could move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 02:28 Is Xavi's replacement ready yet? Bologna coach speaks out about move to Barcelona Basketball news Today, 01:57 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:32 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:26 Xavi will leave Barcelona, Rakitic is sought after by Saudi clubs. Daily Digest for Januаry 27 Basketball news Yesterday, 17:05 The Milwaukee Bucks have officially appointed a new coach Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Nigeria, thanks to Lookman brace, defeated Cameroon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFCON
Sport Predictions
Football Today Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Tajikistan vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Newport vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024