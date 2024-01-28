CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern

French defender of Cameroonian origin, Sacha Boey, has joined FC Bayern Munich. The player's contract extends until 2028.

Upon signing the contract, Sacha expressed his excitement, stating:

"For me, this is a dream. It is a great honor to play for such a massive club like Bayern. I am looking forward to joining my new team and the opportunity to play alongside all these wonderful players in the future. As a player, I am a defender who loves to attack, and I am equally pleased to be involved in both the offensive and defensive aspects."

After the agreement between the player and the club, Bayern's sporting director, Christoph Freun, characterized the newly acquired player:

"Sacha Boey is a very fast and physically strong right-back who covers a large part of the field in every game and does not shy away from tackles. He was a fan favorite at Galatasaray, developing very well throughout the game. He arrives with experience in the Champions League and won the championship title with Galatasaray last season. He will enhance the quality of our defense."

Bayern Munich's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, also expressed his satisfaction with the new player:

"We are pleased to have signed a long-term contract with the young player with great potential, Sacha Boey. He performed very well in both Champions League matches against us. This means that we have not only increased the quantity of our squad but also raised the quality."

Sacha Boey came through the ranks of several French clubs, including Rennes, where he began his professional career. In 2021, he joined the Turkish club for €1.2 million. The specific details of the current deal are undisclosed, but according to Transfermarkt, the player's contract is valued at €22 million.