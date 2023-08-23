RU RU NG NG
Conference League. Dnipro-1 saved in the minority, Aston Villa scored five goals

Two first-leg matches of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round took place.

"Dnipro-1" played a 1-1 draw against Slovak team "Spartak" away. It's worth noting that the Ukrainian club played most of the match with a numerical disadvantage. English side "Aston Villa" defeated Scottish team "Hibernian" 5-0 away, securing their spot in the group stage.

The second-leg matches will take place on August 31.

"Spartak" Trnava, Slovakia - "Dnipro-1" Dnipro, Ukraine - 1:1 (0:0, 1:1)
Goals: 1:0 - 55 Ofory, 1:1 - 67, penalty by Pikhalyonok.

"Spartak": Takács, Štetina, Košha, Mikovič (Azango, 82), Koštrna, Proházka (Štefánik, 46), Daniel, Bukata (Oseni, 46), Ofory, Zeljković (Bainović, 82), Djurichin (Ristovski, 46).

"Dnipro-1": Kynarikin, Myroshnichenko, Svatok, Kravets, Babenko, Horbunov (Kaplyenko, 59), Hutsulyak, Pikhalyonok (Gorin, 87), Lednev (Filippov, 72), Rubchinsky (Kohut, 59), Sarapyy.

Red cards: Sarapyy (9), Kohut (88).

"Hibernian" Scotland - "Aston Villa" England - 0:5 (0:3)
Goals: 0:1 - 17 Watkins, 0:2 - 33 Watkins, 0:3 - 42 Bailey, 0:4 - 48 Watkins, 0:5 - 74, penalty by Douglas Luiz.

"Hibernian": Marshall, Porteous (Djeggo, 46), Hanlon (Buschiri, 68), Miller, Stevenson, Fyfe, Campbell (Doyle-Hayes, 69), Newell (Delferriere, 88), Boyle, Vent (Doidge, 69), Yuan.

"Aston Villa": Martínez (Olson, 46), Dean, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Konsa (Cash, 75), McGinn, Bailey (Duran, 69), Kamara (Tielemans, 67), Douglas Luiz, Diaby, Watkins (Traoré, 69).

