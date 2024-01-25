Clubs in Saudi Arabia are expressing interest in signing a former Real Madrid star

Betis midfielder Isco could become the another renowned addition to the Saudi Arabian league.

According to L'Équipe, undisclosed clubs in the Saudi Professional League have approached the 31-year-old Spaniard with offers for a transfer. The player's response is unknown, and Betis has also been informed of the Saudi interest in the midfielder.

Isco joined his current club in July of last year, with his agreement extending until the end of the 2026/27 season.

In the current season, the former Spanish national team player (38 caps, 12 goals) has participated in 27 matches across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Isco is most famous for his performances with Real Madrid, Malaga, and Sevilla, achieving success with Real Madrid by winning the UEFA Champions League five times and the La Liga title three times.