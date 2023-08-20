RU RU NG NG
Main News Chernomorets – Dynamo Kyiv – 3:2 (video review)

Chernomorets – Dynamo Kyiv – 3:2 (video review)

Football news Today, 23:00
Chernomorets – Dynamo Kyiv – 3:2 (video review) Chernomorets – Dynamo Kyiv – 3:2 (video review)

In the 4th round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" suffered a defeat against Odessa's "Chornomorets". The match took place in Odessa at the "Chornomorets" stadium and ended with the home team winning 3-2.

Midway through the first half, Arthur Avagimyan opened the scoring. At the beginning of the second half, Andriy Yarmolenko equalized. A few minutes later, Andriy Shtohrin put the hosts ahead. In the 61st minute, Serhiy Sydorchuk leveled the score. In the 83rd minute, "Dynamo" was reduced to 10 players after the dismissal of Oleksandr Sirota. In the final moments of the match, Samson Iede scored the winning goal.

With nine points, "Chornomorets" climbed to the second position in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. With six points, "Dynamo" dropped to the sixth place.

"Chornomorets" Odesa - "Dynamo" Kyiv - 3:2 (1:0, 2:2)
Goals: Avagimyan (21), Shtohrin (53), Iede (90) - Yarmolenko (49), Sydorchuk (61).

Yellow Cards: Putria (39), Boychuk (55), Iede (82) - Sirota (51), Dyachuk (53).

Red Card: Sirota (83).

"Chornomorets": Shevchenko, Bragaru, Huchek, Yermakov, Putria, Vasiliev, Shporn, Avagimyan, Shtohrin, Khadida (Iede, 69), Boychuk.

"Dynamo": Neshcheret, Vivcharenko (Dubinchak, 62), Dyachuk (Karavaev, 62), Sirota, Tymchyk, Sydorchuk (Brazhko, 71), Buyalsky, Shaparenko (Shepelev, 77), N. Voloshin, Yarmolenko (Benito, 77), Vanat.

Video review of the match

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Dynamo Kyiv Chornomorets Odessa Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news Today, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 14:21 Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea defeated in London derby Football news Today, 13:51 Chelsea defeated in London derby
"Dynamo" Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 12:54 Dynamo Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine, conceding the decisive goal in the 9
Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history Football news Today, 05:45 Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history
Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 16:12 Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 23:30 Kryvbas - Shakhtar - 3:3 (video review) Football news Today, 23:00 Chernomorets – Dynamo Kyiv – 3:2 (video review) Football news Today, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news Today, 15:06 Monaco triumph in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 14:44 Roma Mourinho failed to win Serie A home game Football news Today, 14:21 Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 13:51 Chelsea defeated in London derby Football news Today, 13:35 Colo-Muani brought Eintracht to victory in the 1st round of the Bundesliga Football news Today, 13:17 Brest won a second victory and led Ligue 1 Football news Today, 13:07 Union won a crushing victory in the 1st round of the Bundesliga
Sport Predictions
Football 21 aug 2023 Torino vs Cagliari prediction and betting tipson August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Alaves vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Granada vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023