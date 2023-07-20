Chelsea join the fight for talented French striker

Лondon-based club Chelsea is showing interest in Montpellier's forward and French U21 international, Elye Wahi, according to The Athletic.

The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. If the deal goes through, Chelsea would immediately loan the forward to Strasbourg, another club owned by Chelsea owner Todd Bowley. However, completing the transfer might not be easy, as Montpellier is looking to receive at least 30 million euros for the player.

Earlier reports also indicated that Wahi is attracting interest from Arsenal, Milan, and Juventus.

Ellyes Vahi, who is 20 years old, came through Montpellier's youth ranks. He has made a total of 91 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with Montpellier is valid until the summer of 2025.

Wahi has been representing the French U21 national team since 2022. He has played seven matches for the French team, scoring one goal and receiving one yellow card.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, Chelsea finished 12th in the English Premier League standings and failed to secure qualification for European competitions.