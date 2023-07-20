RU RU
Main News Chelsea join the fight for talented French striker

Chelsea join the fight for talented French striker

Football news Today, 13:30
Chelsea join the fight for talented French striker Photo: Instagram Elye Wahi / Author unknown

Лondon-based club Chelsea is showing interest in Montpellier's forward and French U21 international, Elye Wahi, according to The Athletic.

The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. If the deal goes through, Chelsea would immediately loan the forward to Strasbourg, another club owned by Chelsea owner Todd Bowley. However, completing the transfer might not be easy, as Montpellier is looking to receive at least 30 million euros for the player.

Earlier reports also indicated that Wahi is attracting interest from Arsenal, Milan, and Juventus.

Ellyes Vahi, who is 20 years old, came through Montpellier's youth ranks. He has made a total of 91 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with Montpellier is valid until the summer of 2025.

Wahi has been representing the French U21 national team since 2022. He has played seven matches for the French team, scoring one goal and receiving one yellow card.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, Chelsea finished 12th in the English Premier League standings and failed to secure qualification for European competitions.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Montpellier Strasbourg Ligue 1 France Premier League England
Popular news
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Today, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Today, 15:30 Liverpool close in on PSG star midfielder Football news Today, 15:15 Aston Villa have agreed the transfer of the star pupil of the PSG academy Football news Today, 14:55 Newcastle star striker close to joining Al Ahly Football news Today, 14:42 Inter close to signing Bayern goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:30 Liverpool to sell Brazilian to Saudi Arabia for €45m Football news Today, 14:15 Lionel Messi to become team captain at his new club Football news Today, 13:55 Neymar has named the club he will play for next season Football news Today, 13:42 Romelu Lukaku tried to reopen negotiations with Inter. The club responded to the player Football news Today, 13:30 Chelsea join the fight for talented French striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Audax Italiano vs Ñublense predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match of Copa Sudamericana Tigre vs Libertad 21 July 2023 Football Today Tigre vs Libertad predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football 21 july 2023 Brommapojkarna vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football 21 july 2023 Prediction for Breidablik vs Vestmannaeyjar 21 July 2023 Football 21 july 2023 Dinamo Zagreb vs Hajduk Split predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Defensa y Justicia vs Sarmiento predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Rosario Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023