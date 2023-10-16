Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe
Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe
Defender of the Spanish national team and Real Madrid Daniel Carvajal shared his impressions of the qualifying match for Euro 2024, in which the Spanish national team defeated Norway with a score of 1:0.
“We came here with the goal of winning and actually played a full game. Norway gave us almost no opportunity to create chances, but now we are happily returning home with a ticket to the Euros.
I would like to point out that our defense, from Simon to Morata, was very compact and did not allow Holland to get a comfortable ball. I want to give credit to the central defenders because they did a fantastic job," Carvajal said, as quoted by Goal.com.
Let us remind you that the match between Norway and Spain took place yesterday, October 15.
