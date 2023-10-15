Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway

RU RU NG NG
On the 15th of October, a match took place in the 8th round of the Euro 2024 qualification in Group A, featuring the national teams of Norway and Spain. The game concluded with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Spanish side.

An amusing incident occurred in the 20th minute. A player from the home team accidentally directed the ball into his own net, but the goal was initially credited to Álvaro Morata, who tapped the ball into the empty net. However, after a VAR review, it was determined that Morata was in an offside position, and the goal was disallowed. Morata need not have touched the ball, and the goal would have stood.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 49th minute by Gavi.

As it stands, Spain occupies the top position in Group A with 15 points after 6 rounds. Scotland holds the second spot, also with 15 points. Norway is in third place with 10 points, followed by Georgia in fourth with 7 points, and Cyprus in fifth with 0 points.

On the same day, a match between Georgia and Cyprus took place, ending with a 4-0 victory for the Crusaders.

Euro 2024 Qualification. Group A. 8th Round

Norway - Spain - 0:1

Goal: Gavi, 49

European Championship
