Carlo Ancelotti has been advised to leave "Real"

Renowned Italian coach Fabio Capello has expressed his thoughts on the future of Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, following their defeat to Manchester City (0-4) in the Champions League semi-finals.

According to Capello, the Real Madrid coach should consider a change of scenery.

"Perhaps Ancelotti is currently contemplating an offer from the Brazilian national team because there are stronger teams than Real Madrid. If you want to end your career successfully, for example, with a World Cup victory, this is your chance," he said.

It should be noted that Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2024.