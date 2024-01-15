RU RU NG NG
Cardiac arrest at a match in England. A fan of a once top club died in hospital

Football news Yesterday, 08:46
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
On January 13, the match of the 28th round of the Championship between Bolton and Cheltenham commenced. However, on the 13th minute, the game was abruptly halted as a home fan, Iain Purslow, fell ill. Referee Sunny Sukhvir Gill stopped the match and led the players off the field.

Medical personnel from both teams rushed to assist the fan, and he was subsequently transported to the hospital by ambulance. Despite the efforts of the local hospital staff fighting for 71-year-old Purslow's life, he passed away on the following day, January 14, in the intensive care unit due to cardiac arrest.

"Bolton Wanderers is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong supporter Ian Purslow," reads the official statement from Bolton.

Bolton, a four-time winner of the FA Cup (1923, 1926, 1929, 1958) and the country's Super Cup in 1958, currently occupies the 3rd place in League One (the third-tier division) with 51 points. Portsmouth, the leader, has 53 points.

