Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund secured victory against Bochum, thanks to a hat-trick from Füllkrug

Football news Today, 13:27
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Borussia Dortmund hosted Bochum in the 19th round of the German Bundesliga, with the Yellow and Blacks needing a victory in the context of the Champions League qualification battle.

The teams played an evenly matched first half, as reflected in the shot statistics: 5 shots for Borussia, 4 for Bochum. In the 7th minute, the yellow-black side earned the right to take a penalty, which was successfully converted by Niklas Füllkrug. Towards the end of the half, an unfortunate moment occurred for the hosts: Nico Schlotterbeck deflected the ball into his own net, leveling the score at 1:1.

In the second half, both teams displayed intriguing football. In the 72nd minute, Füllkrug completed a brace, elegantly finishing a precise cross from Zabitzer. Niklas Füllkrug sealed the match by converting yet another penalty, completing his hat-trick.

With this victory, Borussia reached 36 points and moved into the fourth position, displacing Leipzig. Bochum sits in 14th place with 20 points.

Bundesliga, 19th round
Borussia Dortmund - Bochum - 3:1
Goals: Füllkrug, 7 (penalty), 72, 90+1, (penalty) - Schlotterbeck, own goal, 45

