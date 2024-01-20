Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund secured a resounding victory against Koln

Borussia Dortmund traveled to face Koln in the 18th round of the German Bundesliga.

The teams started the match cautiously. The first significant moment immediately turned into a goal. In the 12th minute, Julian Brandt delivered a corner, and Donyell Malen fired past the home team's goalkeeper. The Yellow and Blacks could have extended their advantage in the first half but failed to convert their chances against the Goats' goal.

Early in the second half, Koln missed two golden opportunities to equalize: Jan Thielmann and Linton Maina's dangerous shots lacked precision.

Almost immediately, the visitors earned a penalty for a foul by Rasmus Сarstensen inside Koln's penalty area. Niklas Füllkrug was precise from the spot.

A few minutes later, the Black and Yellows settled any doubts about the outcome of the match. Malen, converting a one-on-one chance against Marvin Schwabe, sealed the victory. To cap it off, Yusuf Muokoko scored, concluding the match.

With 33 points, Borussia Dortmund occupies the fifth position in the Bundesliga, trailing the Champions League Zone by just one point. Koln sits in the second-to-last, 17th place.

Bundesliga, 18th Round

Koln - Borussia Dortmund - 0:4

Goals: Malen, 12, 61, Füllkrug, 58 (penalty), Muokoko 90+2