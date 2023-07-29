Buffon still ends with football

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will soon announce his retirement from football.

According to the Spanish edition of Relevo, the legend of world football has made a final decision and it will no longer be possible to convince him.

Earlier in the network, rumors repeatedly appeared that Saudi clubs were interested in the Parma goalkeeper. There, an experienced gate guard was offered a lot of money, although the exact amounts were not announced.

Even if this information is true, the Italian himself does not plan to continue playing football, the source claims.

Buffon, 45, has changed only three clubs in his long career. He played only for Parma, Juventus and PSG.

Win a total of 29 trophies, becoming a ten-time Italian champion.

As part of the Italian national team, the legendary goalkeeper became the world champion in 2006.

Buffon made 19 appearances for Parma last season, conceding 24 goals. According to the results of the championship in Serie B, the native team of the Italian could not break into the elite division.