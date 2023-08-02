RU RU
Main News Buffon has decided when he will end his career

Buffon has decided when he will end his career

Football news Today, 08:00
Buffon has decided when he will end his career Photo: Parma Twitter

World football legend Gianluigi Buffon, who currently plays for Parma, has confirmed his decision to retire from professional football.

This was announced on August 1 on social networks by insider Fabrizio Romano.

According to the journalist, the 45-year-old gatekeeper will officially announce his retirement from big sport in the coming days.

Recall that Buffon's career lasted almost 30 years. He took his first steps in football as part of Parma, for which he played from 1955 to 2001.

After Parma, he moved to Turin's Juventus, where he played for 17 years. The next stage of his career was the French PSG, where he spent two seasons and returned to his native Parma in 2021.

In two seasons at Parma, Buffon et al. failed to achieve a promotion, although last season the team made it to the playoffs for reaching Serie A.

As part of Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon won the Italian championship 10 times, the national cup five times and the Super Cup six times. In 2006, together with the Italian national team, he triumphed at the World Cup.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Parma Calcio 1913 Serie B Italy
Popular news
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news Yesterday, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named
Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news 31 july 2023, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news 31 july 2023, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news 30 july 2023, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Buffon has decided when he will end his career Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern coach appreciates Mane's decision to move to Al-Nasr Football news Today, 05:00 The head coach of “Dnipro-1” confirmed the mass poisoning in the team Football news Today, 04:00 Klopp pointed out a big problem with the championship of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:00 The best scorer of the championship of Ukraine is one step away from the new club Football news Yesterday, 16:40 Inter close to signing Italian striker Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Juventus have called Chelsea a condition for the exchange of Vlahovic for Lukaku Football news Yesterday, 16:22 Mbappe responded to another offer from PSG to extend the contract Football news Yesterday, 16:10 Liverpool offer €48m for Belgian talent Football news Yesterday, 15:46 Fenerbahce win in the Conference League qualification
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Qarabag vs Rakow 2 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Molde vs HJK 2 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Maccabi vs Sheriff 2 August 2023 Football Today Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football Today Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Galatasaray vs Zalgiris 2 August 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Žalgiris Vilnius predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sevilla vs Betis 3 August 2023