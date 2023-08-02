Buffon has decided when he will end his career

World football legend Gianluigi Buffon, who currently plays for Parma, has confirmed his decision to retire from professional football.

This was announced on August 1 on social networks by insider Fabrizio Romano.

According to the journalist, the 45-year-old gatekeeper will officially announce his retirement from big sport in the coming days.

Recall that Buffon's career lasted almost 30 years. He took his first steps in football as part of Parma, for which he played from 1955 to 2001.

After Parma, he moved to Turin's Juventus, where he played for 17 years. The next stage of his career was the French PSG, where he spent two seasons and returned to his native Parma in 2021.

In two seasons at Parma, Buffon et al. failed to achieve a promotion, although last season the team made it to the playoffs for reaching Serie A.

As part of Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon won the Italian championship 10 times, the national cup five times and the Super Cup six times. In 2006, together with the Italian national team, he triumphed at the World Cup.