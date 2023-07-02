Buffon, 45, responded to a $30 million offer from Saudi Arabia

Parma goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 45, has turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, one of the Saudi clubs offered the goalkeeper a two-year contract for a total of 30 million euros. However, the Italian is thinking about ending his career this summer. Perhaps he will get an administrative position at Parma.

Buffon made 19 appearances for Parma last season in all competitions and conceded 24 goals. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.