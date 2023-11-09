RU RU NG NG
UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax

UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax

Today, 14:44
UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax

Brighton comfortably defeats Ajax, while Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse. Results from Groups B and E.

Ajax - Brighton 0:2

The Dutch team is currently facing numerous problems that they are trying to deal with. Brighton decided to take advantage of this situation. In the 15th minute, Ansu Fati put the English team ahead. Until the break, neither team had any clear goal-scoring opportunities.

After the break, Brighton managed to score another quick goal. In the 53rd minute, Simon Adingra doubled the team's lead. After that, the English defended their result. The Dutch team had one good chance, but the striker hit the post, and no one managed to score on the rebound.

Brighton secures a comfortable 2-0 victory, gaining seven points and topping Group B. Ajax is at the bottom with two points.

Toulouse - Liverpool 3:2

Liverpool was the favorite in the match and played in such a manner. Having an advantage in the first half. However, Toulouse scored on the 36th minute. Immediately after the break, the French team doubled their lead through Dalling.

Liverpool got back into the game on the 74th minute thanks to an own goal by Casseres. However, two minutes later, the score became 3-1, with Magri scoring. In the last minutes, Klopp's team scored another goal, and in the last seconds scored a third, but the referee cancelled the goal due to a handball.

