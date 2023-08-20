In the 2nd round match of the French championship, "Brest" secured an away victory against "Le Havre". The match took place in Le Havre at Stade Océane stadium and ended with a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

In the middle of the first half, Romain Del Castillo opened the score, assisted by Bradley Loko. At the beginning of the second half, Daler Kuziaev from the country-terrorist equalized the score. Christopher Operi provided the assist for this episode. In the 56th minute, Lilian Brassier scored the winning goal with an assist from Del Castillo.

"Brest", accumulating six points, claimed the top spot in the Ligue 1 standings. "Le Havre" with 1 point remained in the 13th position.

"Le Havre" - "Brest" - 1:2 (0:1, 1:1)

Goals: 0:1 - 28 Del Castillo, 1:1 - 52 Kuziaev, 1:2 - 56 Brassier.

"Le Havre": Dema, Lloris, Salmier, Sangante, Operi, Kuziaev, Ture (Sabbi, 84), Ndiaye (Keita, 67), Kazimir (Grancir, 46), Alioui (Logbo, 66), Sumare (Zhu Zhu, 67).

"Brest": Bizot, Lala, Chardonnet, Brassier, Loko, Le Melu, Manetti (Pereira Lage, 70), Kamara (Martin, 60), Del Castillo (Mbok, 83), Le Duaron (Cambalan, 84), Satriano (Munier, 60).

Yellow Cards: Kamara (47), Cambalan (89).