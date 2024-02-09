RU RU NG NG
Breaking. Besiktas completed the transfer of the Albanian midfielder

Breaking. Besiktas completed the transfer of the Albanian midfielder

Football news Today, 07:19
Yasmine Green
Breaking. Besiktas completed the transfer of the Albanian midfielder

On the last day of the transfer window in Turkey, Besiktas completed the transfer of Albanian midfielder Ernest Muci from Legia Warsaw.

The transfer fee and the duration of the contract with the 22-year-old player with the Istanbul club have not been officially disclosed, but according to TVP Sport, Besiktas will pay between eight and ten million euros for Muci.

For Legia Warsaw, this transfer became the most expensive exit. The Albanian player surpassed the transfer record of goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki, who moved to Monaco for seven million euros in the winter of 2020.

Interestingly, the Polish influence in Besiktas can be traced not only in Mucic but also in the head coach of the team, Fernando Santos, who led the Polish national team from January to September 2023.

The 22-year-old Albanian has been playing for Legia since February 2021. With the Warsaw club, he won the Ekstraklasa and the Polish Cup. He played 114 matches and scored 21 goals for the capital team.

Earlier, we reported that Besiktas is interested in midfielder Renato Sanches.

