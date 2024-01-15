Roma are ready to break the loan of the PSG midfielder. Paris aren't willing to take the player back

Roma is ready to part ways with one of their players in the current transfer window.

According to the insider Fabrizio Romano, the Romans want Renato Sanches to find a new club. PSG, who owns the rights to the 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder, is willing to terminate the loan only if a good offer for the midfielder is presented.

At the same time, Romano added that as of now, the Portuguese player will not return to the Parisian club.

In the current season, Sanches has received only 228 minutes of playing time in nine matches under Jose Mourinho: five in Serie A, where he scored one goal, and four in the Europa League, where he did not register any goal contributions.

The loan for the Portuguese player at Roma is scheduled until the end of the season, and he is under contract with PSG until the summer of 2027.

Earlier reports suggested that PSG is ready to sign central defender Diego Llorente, who plays for the Roman club on loan but is owned by English club Leeds.