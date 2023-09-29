RU RU NG NG
Main News Borussia defeated Hoffenheim away

Borussia defeated Hoffenheim away

Football news Today, 16:34
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Borussia secured a victory on the road against Hoffenheim Photo: https://twitter.com/BVB

In the sixth round of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund traveled to face Hoffenheim. Despite a shaky start, the "Yellow and Blacks" were considered favorites.

It was in the 18th minute when Füllkrug scored the first goal of the match and his first goal for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. However, just a few minutes later, Andrej Kramaric leveled the score by converting a penalty. It seemed that the teams would go into halftime with a draw, but in injury time, Marco Reus once again put Dortmund ahead.

Midway through the second half, Borussia Dortmund was reduced to ten men as Bensabaini received his second yellow card. However, Hoffenheim couldn't take advantage of the numerical superiority. Furthermore, in the dying minutes of the match, Raërson sealed the final score at 3-1.

Bundesliga. Sixth Round

Hoffenheim 1 - Borussia Dortmund 3
Goals: 0-1 - 18' Füllkrug, 1-1 - 25' Kramaric, 1-2 - 45+5' Reus, 1-3 - 90+5' Raërson

Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Hoffenheim Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Today, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Today, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Today, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine. Neymar Football news Today, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab
A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Today, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Yesterday, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga Football news Today, 16:34 Borussia defeated Hoffenheim away Football news Today, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Football news Today, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal. Football news Today, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab Football news Today, 15:16 Bayer will not hold onto Xabi Alonso if he decides to leave Football news Today, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Today, 13:07 Three key players from Manchester City will miss the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:30 Mbappé is prepared for the upcoming Ligue 1 match Football news Today, 11:56 Chelsea is commencing preparations for potential January transfers
Sport Predictions
Football 30 sep 2023 Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023