Borussia defeated Hoffenheim away

In the sixth round of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund traveled to face Hoffenheim. Despite a shaky start, the "Yellow and Blacks" were considered favorites.

It was in the 18th minute when Füllkrug scored the first goal of the match and his first goal for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. However, just a few minutes later, Andrej Kramaric leveled the score by converting a penalty. It seemed that the teams would go into halftime with a draw, but in injury time, Marco Reus once again put Dortmund ahead.

Midway through the second half, Borussia Dortmund was reduced to ten men as Bensabaini received his second yellow card. However, Hoffenheim couldn't take advantage of the numerical superiority. Furthermore, in the dying minutes of the match, Raërson sealed the final score at 3-1.

Bundesliga. Sixth Round

Hoffenheim 1 - Borussia Dortmund 3

Goals: 0-1 - 18' Füllkrug, 1-1 - 25' Kramaric, 1-2 - 45+5' Reus, 1-3 - 90+5' Raërson