Borussia Dortmund have agreed the transfer of the striker of the German national team

Forward for Werder Bremen and the German national team, Niclas Füllkrug, will transfer to Borussia Dortmund, according to journalist Patrick Berger of Sport1.de in his Twitter.

According to the source, Borussia Dortmund will pay 13 million euros for the football player. This amount could increase by an additional two million euros through bonuses. The forward will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

The 30-year-old Füllkrug is a product of Werder Bremen's youth academy. He has been a part of the main squad of the Bremen club since 2012, but in 2014, he left the club and joined Nuremberg for 300,000 euros. In the summer of 2019, Füllkrug returned to Werder Bremen, this time from Hannover. The transfer fee amounted to 6.5 million euros. He has played a total of 124 matches for Werder Bremen in all competitions, scoring 49 goals and providing 16 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2022, Füllkrug has been playing for the German national team. He has participated in nine matches for the German national team, scoring seven goals, providing one assist, and receiving one yellow card.