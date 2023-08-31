RU RU NG NG
Main News Borussia Dortmund have agreed the transfer of the striker of the German national team

Borussia Dortmund have agreed the transfer of the striker of the German national team

Football news Today, 12:08
Borussia Dortmund have agreed the transfer of the striker of the German national team Photo: Nicolas Füllkrug's Instagram/Author Unknown

Forward for Werder Bremen and the German national team, Niclas Füllkrug, will transfer to Borussia Dortmund, according to journalist Patrick Berger of Sport1.de in his Twitter.

According to the source, Borussia Dortmund will pay 13 million euros for the football player. This amount could increase by an additional two million euros through bonuses. The forward will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

The 30-year-old Füllkrug is a product of Werder Bremen's youth academy. He has been a part of the main squad of the Bremen club since 2012, but in 2014, he left the club and joined Nuremberg for 300,000 euros. In the summer of 2019, Füllkrug returned to Werder Bremen, this time from Hannover. The transfer fee amounted to 6.5 million euros. He has played a total of 124 matches for Werder Bremen in all competitions, scoring 49 goals and providing 16 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2022, Füllkrug has been playing for the German national team. He has participated in nine matches for the German national team, scoring seven goals, providing one assist, and receiving one yellow card.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Werder Bremen Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
UEFA Champions League group stage draw: LIVE Football news Today, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups
Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Today, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker
All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known Football news Yesterday, 17:12 All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known
Inter bought top defender Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Inter bought top defender
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Yesterday, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news 29 aug 2023, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups Football news Today, 12:43 Cristiano Ronaldo received a solid award in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:08 Borussia Dortmund have agreed the transfer of the striker of the German national team Football news Today, 12:05 Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Today, 07:00 Zinchenko named the most difficult opponent in his career Football news Today, 06:00 Messi played a historic match for Inter Miami Football news Today, 05:00 The head coach of PSG showed the door to one of the star players Football news Today, 04:00 Mbappe's departure from PSG saga nears denouement Football news Today, 03:26 Manchester City will pay 60 million for the Portuguese star
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football Today Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Tottenham 2 September 2023