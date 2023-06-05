Borussia Dortmund has signed an experienced defender

The press service of Borussia Dortmund has officially announced on their website the signing of defender Rami Bensebaini from Borussia Mönchengladbach and the Algerian national team.

The player joined Dortmund on a free transfer as his contract with Mönchengladbach expires on June 30, 2023. The African player has signed a contract with his new club until the summer of 2027.

28-year-old Bensebaini has been playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2019. He has made a total of 113 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing eight assists. Previously, he played for Paradou, Lierse, Montpellier, and Rennes. He has represented the Algerian national team in 53 matches, scoring six goals and providing four assists.