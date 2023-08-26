RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 11:34
Borussia Dortmund failed to win the away match of the Bundesliga

In the 2nd round of the German Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund played a draw against Bochum. The match took place in Bochum at the Ruhrstadion and ended with a score of 1-1.

In the 13th minute, Kevin Stöger opened the scoring, assisted by Maximilian Wittek. In the early stages of the second half, Donnyell Malen equalized for Borussia Dortmund with an assist from Julian Brandt.

With four points, Borussia Dortmund climbed to the fourth position in the Bundesliga standings. Bochum, with one point, moved up to the 13th place.

Bochum - Borussia Dortmund - 1:1 (1:0, 0:1)
Goals: 1:0 - 13 Stöger, 1:1 - 56 Malen.

Bochum: Riemann, Passlack (Gamboa, 81), Ordej, Masovic, Bernardo, Wittek (Danilo Soares, 48), Losilla, Stöger (Osterhage, 81), Berko, Asano (Antwi-Adjei, 59), Hofmann (Brozinski, 59).

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Hummels (Zulechner, 46), Schlüterbeck, Bensebaini, Zabitzer (Adeyemi, 62), Dahoud, Brandt, Nmecha (Ozdoğan, 81), Wolf, Malen (Bayno-Gittens, 81), Allo (Moukoko, 81).

Yellow cards: Stöger (66), Berko (71), Dahoud (75).

