Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will compete for Real Madrid talent

German clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are showing interest in midfielder Sergio Arribas from Real Madrid, according to Marca.

According to the source, the German clubs are considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the Spanish midfielder. Arribas would like to stay at Real Madrid and break into the first team, but it will be difficult due to the high competition.

In the past season, the 21-year-old Arribas played 36 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid Castilla, scoring 20 goals and providing seven assists. He also made four appearances for the senior Real Madrid team. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.