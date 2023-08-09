RU RU
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Photo: Benfica Twitter

On the evening of August 10, the match for the Portuguese Super Cup 2023 took place, in which the Lisbon Benfica and Porto met.

The meeting was held at the stadium "Municipal de Aveiro" in Portugal and ended with the victory of Lisbon with a score of 2:0.

All goals in the match came in the second half of the match, although in the first half both teams had chances to score.

In the 61st minute of the meeting, the debut goal was scored by Angel Di Maria, who returned to Benfica this summer. He scored with the transfer of Orkun Kökçü. Already seven minutes later, “Benfica” sent the second ball into the gates of “Porto”. Petar Musa recorded it at his own expense from the transfer of Rafa Silva.

Already in stoppage time, Porto remained in the minority after experienced defender Pepe received a direct red card. A minute later, the “dragons” scored a goal, but after watching the video replay, the judges canceled it.

Note that Benfica won the Portuguese Super Cup for the ninth time in its history. According to this indicator, it caught up with Sporting. The record holder for the number of titles remains Porto, which has 27 Super Cup victories.

