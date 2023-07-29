RU RU
Bayern win a tough victory over the Japanese club

Bayern win a tough victory over the Japanese club

Football news Today, 16:33
Photo: FC Bayern Twitter / Unknown

The match between Munich's "Bayern" and Japanese club "Kawasaki Frontale" ended with a victory for Bayern with a score of 1-0 in a friendly game. The match took place at the "Japanese National Stadium" in Tokyo, Japan.

The only goal of the match was scored by 23-year-old defender Josip Stanisic in the 57th minute.

"Kawasaki Frontale" (Japan) - "Bayern" (Germany) - 0:1 (0:0)
Goal: Stanisic, 57 - 0:1

"Kawasaki Frontale": Jong Sun Ren (Kamifukumoto, 46), Yamane (Yamamura, 46), Ominami (Matsunagane, 63), Takai (Tanabe, 63), Sasaki (Noborizato, 64), Schmidt (Miogan, 64), Wakizaka (Seko, 18; Ogawa, 86), Tachibanada (Ozeki, 75), Segawa (Yamada, 46), Kobayashi (Leandro Damiao, 46), Miyashiro (Tono, 46; Ienaga, 75).

"Bayern": Sommer, Mzraoui (Stanisic, 46), Pavard (De Ligt, 46), Kim Min Jee (Upamecano, 46), Davies (Kratzig, 46), Kimmich (Goretzka, 46), Laimer (Gravenberch, 46), Sane (Sarr, 46), Musiala (Pavlovic, 46), Gnabry (Coman, 46), Tel (Ibrahimovic, 61).

It's important to note that in the previous season, Bayern became the champion of Germany, granting them the opportunity to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Kawasaki Frontale Bundesliga Germany J. League Japan
