Bayern Munich has reportedly rejected the transfer of Manchester City captain

Bayern Munich has declined to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

According to insider Christian Falk, the German club had considered signing the player as a free agent but ultimately decided that they have enough players in his position.

Barcelona is currently the frontrunner in the race for the midfielder's signature, offering him a three-year contract.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is making efforts to retain Gundogan by offering him a one-year agreement.



