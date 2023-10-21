RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Bayern Munich defeated Mainz and here are the other results of the Bundesliga matchday

Bayern Munich defeated Mainz and here are the other results of the Bundesliga matchday

Football news Today, 14:36
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Bayern Munich defeated Mainz and here are the other results of the Bundesliga matchday Photo: twitter.com/FCBayern/ Author unknown

In the final match of the game day in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich played against Mainz. With efforts from Coman, Kane, and Goretzka, Thomas Tuchel's team scored three goals, and the hosts responded with a precise shot by Kasi. The final score on the scoreboard reflected Bayern Munich's expected victory.

In other matches, notable are the away wins by Bayer, Leipzig, and Stuttgart.

Mainz — Bayern — 1:3

Goals: 0:1 — Coman 11, 0:2 — Kane 16, 1:2 — Kasi 43, 1:3 — Goretzka 59.

The results of the other matches:

Wolfsburg — Bayer — 1:2 - (Lakroa 41 — Frimpong 13, Grimaldo 62).

Darmstadt — Leipzig — 1:3 — (Kempe 32 p — Openda 1, 72, Forsberg 24).

Union Berlin — Stuttgart — 0:3 — (Girassi 16, Silas 81, Undav 88).

Freiburg — Bochum — 2:1 — (Doan 26, Grifo 45+2 p — Pasienza 15).

Hoffenheim — Eintracht — 1:3 — (Beyer 3 — Marmosh 11, Nauff 23, Shkhiri 45+3).

Standings provided by Sofascore
Related teams and leagues
Mainz 05 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Today, 03:02 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news Yesterday, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news Yesterday, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news Yesterday, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:34 Sevilla with Sergio Ramos did not lose to Real Madrid Football news Today, 14:30 Chelsea missed victory in the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 14:09 Inter defeat Torino and move to the top of Serie A Football news Today, 13:46 Rodri responded to interest from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:09 VIDEO. What a goal! Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free-kick goal for Al-Nassr Football news Today, 12:57 Kylian Mbappe secured a victory for PSG over Strasbourg Football news Today, 12:40 The general director of Inter talked about his attitude toward former players of the team Football news Today, 12:14 Newcastle thrashed Crystal Palace, while Luton snatched a draw in Nottingham Football news Today, 12:06 Guardiola vs De Zerbi. Fati's goal didn't help Brighton take points in Manchester Football news Today, 12:05 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results
Sport Predictions
Football Today Celta vs Atlético de Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Sheffield United vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023