In the final match of the game day in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich played against Mainz. With efforts from Coman, Kane, and Goretzka, Thomas Tuchel's team scored three goals, and the hosts responded with a precise shot by Kasi. The final score on the scoreboard reflected Bayern Munich's expected victory.

In other matches, notable are the away wins by Bayer, Leipzig, and Stuttgart.

Mainz — Bayern — 1:3

Goals: 0:1 — Coman 11, 0:2 — Kane 16, 1:2 — Kasi 43, 1:3 — Goretzka 59.

The results of the other matches:

Wolfsburg — Bayer — 1:2 - (Lakroa 41 — Frimpong 13, Grimaldo 62).

Darmstadt — Leipzig — 1:3 — (Kempe 32 p — Openda 1, 72, Forsberg 24).

Union Berlin — Stuttgart — 0:3 — (Girassi 16, Silas 81, Undav 88).

Freiburg — Bochum — 2:1 — (Doan 26, Grifo 45+2 p — Pasienza 15).

Hoffenheim — Eintracht — 1:3 — (Beyer 3 — Marmosh 11, Nauff 23, Shkhiri 45+3).