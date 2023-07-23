RU RU
Main News Bayer Leverkusen sign Nigerian striker for €20m

Bayer Leverkusen sign Nigerian striker for €20m

Football news Today, 10:30
Bayer Leverkusen sign Nigerian striker for €20m Photo: Bayer website / Author unknown

Bayer Leverkusen's press service announced on their official website the transfer of Nigerian forward Victor Boniface from Belgian club "Union."

The German club paid €20.5 million for the player, and the amount could increase further with additional bonuses. The forward signed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that will be valid until the summer of 2028. Boniface will wear the number 22 jersey for his new club.

The 22-year-old Boniface had been playing for "Union" since 2022, transferring from Norwegian club "Bodo/Glimt" for a fee of €6.1 million. During his time at "Union," the Nigerian played 51 matches in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists. Previously, he also played for the Nigerian club "Real Sapphire."

It is worth noting that in the previous season, Bayer Leverkusen finished sixth in the German league table, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Union St.Gilloise Bundesliga Germany Pro League Belgium
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news Today, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news Yesterday, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:55 Everton announce signing of Dutch striker Football news Today, 10:42 Napoli extend the contract with the main defender Football news Today, 10:30 Bayer Leverkusen sign Nigerian striker for €20m Football news Today, 10:15 Scandalous football player of Dynamo Kyiv is close to moving to Sivasspor Football news Today, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:42 Juventus ready to sell four players for Romelu Lukaku Football news Today, 09:30 Juventus legend offered to Lazio Football news Today, 09:15 Manchester United have made a decision on the defender, who was bought for 55 million euros Football news Today, 08:55 Saudi Al-Ittifaq reach agreement on transfer of PSG academy graduate Football news Today, 08:42 Bayern offer Harry Kane huge salary
Sport Predictions
Football Today Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Cruzeiro vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Sarmiento predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Rosario Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023