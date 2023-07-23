Bayer Leverkusen sign Nigerian striker for €20m

Bayer Leverkusen's press service announced on their official website the transfer of Nigerian forward Victor Boniface from Belgian club "Union."

The German club paid €20.5 million for the player, and the amount could increase further with additional bonuses. The forward signed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that will be valid until the summer of 2028. Boniface will wear the number 22 jersey for his new club.

The 22-year-old Boniface had been playing for "Union" since 2022, transferring from Norwegian club "Bodo/Glimt" for a fee of €6.1 million. During his time at "Union," the Nigerian played 51 matches in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists. Previously, he also played for the Nigerian club "Real Sapphire."

It is worth noting that in the previous season, Bayer Leverkusen finished sixth in the German league table, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2023/2024 season.