Bayer announced the transfer of a talented English striker

Bayer announced the transfer of a talented English striker

Football news Today, 07:00
Bayer announced the transition of a talented English striker Photo: Bayer website / Author unknown

The press service of Bayer Leverkusen announced on their official website the transfer of right winger Nathan Tella from Southampton.

The German club paid €23.3 million for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros due to bonuses. The English player signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until June 30, 2028.

24-year-old Tella is a product of the Arsenal and Southampton youth systems. He has played a total of 44 matches for Southampton in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists. In the previous season, he played for Burnley on loan, where he participated in 45 matches, scored 19 goals, and provided five assists. His performance led to his inclusion in the symbolic team of the best players of the Championship season. He also won the Championship.

Recall that Bayer Leverkusen finished in sixth place in the Bundesliga last season. As a result, the club from Leverkusen earned the right to participate in European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

