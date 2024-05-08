World champion with the German national team talks about ending his career

On July 13, it will be 10 years since the victory of the German national team at the World Cup, and gradually that team is starting to retire.

One of the players of that team, Lukas Podolski, who now represents Polish Górnik from Zabrze, has started talking about his plans to finish his professional career. His contract with the Miners runs until the summer of 2025 and Poldi, who will be 39 years old at that time, is not sure that the agreement will be extended:

"I have one more year on my contract. Now I have ambitions to do something with Górnik, but I will definitely not do it on the pitch. I don't hide the fact that my bones are no longer the same. If I wanted to, I would definitely stretch myself for a few more years. I have this vision. Recently I have tried things off the field, took part in transfers. We provide help off the field. As I finish my career, there will be another one. And after the contract will be the end. I will finish, but I always have a plan in my head, as soon as everything gets settled, I can extend it. But as of now, after next season will be the end," Podolski said in a conversation with Kanał Sportowy.

Podolski played only 53 minutes at the Mundial in Brazil, but in total he played 130 games for the Bundestim and scored 49 goals.