Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tonight, on May 8th, we will find out the name of the second finalist of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/24 season. In Madrid, at the legendary Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Real will face Bayern Munich. The first match in Munich, as a reminder, ended in a 2-2 draw. Dailysports has prepared the latest news on the match for you, as well as the anticipated line-ups of the teams.

Throughout this current season, Real Madrid has struggled significantly due to various injuries. However, towards the end of the season, the injury situation has markedly improved. At present, Carlo Ancelotti can only not rely on one of his main players - David Alaba. Even Thibaut Courtois has recovered, playing his first match of the season over the weekend, securing a clean sheet against Cadiz (2-0).

Before the game, Carlo Ancelotti was asked who would be in goal today, to which the Italian coach responded that Andriy Lunin would play against Bayern, having been a regular in the team since December.

One of the main intrigues regarding Real's starting lineup is who will partner with Antonio Rudiger? Eder Militao has recovered, but he hasn't played in top matches for a while. Because of this, most experts lean towards Aurelien Tchouameni partnering with the German in central defense.

It's worth noting that the Champions League trophy remains the sole motivation for Real this season. After defeating Cadiz (2-0) and Barcelona's loss against Girona, Madrid secured the La Liga title.

As for Bayern, they face more serious squad problems. Compared to the first match in Munich, Thomas Tuchel will not have the versatile left-back Raphael Guerreiro, who sustained an ankle injury in the previous Bundesliga match against Stuttgart (1-3).

The primary wing forward for Bayern, Kingsley Coman, is still unavailable for selection. Also absent will be Bayern's new right-back, Sascha Boey.

Unlike Real, Bayern had a disappointing season domestically, losing mathematical chances for the championship by the 29th round.

Here's what the coaches said before the match

Carlo Ancelotti

"I am always confident because we are Real Madrid. I have the best squad, and the team has had a splendid season. Real Madrid and Bayern have a lot in common; we respect our opponents greatly. Bayern played better in the first match. We will do everything possible; we have a chance to reach another final. We understand that the semifinals are tough, but we are prepared for it."

Thomas Tuchel

"I think this match will go in waves. There will be different phases. Both teams will have to endure at times. Both teams play brilliantly with the ball and are very strong in transition. I think it will be a very difficult game. When you set the tone, luck and good execution are needed."

Predicted Real Madrid line-up

Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo

Predicted Bayern Munich line-up

Neuer; Kimmich, de Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane

In the final, scheduled for June 1st, the winner of this match will face Borussia Dortmund.