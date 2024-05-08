(VIDEO) Borussia Dortmund's main player nearly injured during celebration

Yesterday, Borussia Dortmund sensationally advanced to the UEFA Champions League final for the 2023/24 season, defeating PSG 2-0 on aggregate in the semifinals.

Immediately after the final whistle, Borussia Dortmund players ran towards the away section at Parc des Princes to celebrate with their fans. In order to get closer to the supporters, Dortmund players set up a special podium.

At one point of jubilation, the main central defender of the team, Nico Schlotterbeck, attempted to jump onto the podium, but there were so many people on it that the 24-year-old player couldn't hold on and fell down. Fortunately for Borussia Dortmund, Schlotterbeck managed to avoid injury from the fall.

Ne yapıyorsunuz Schlotterbeck Bey 😅pic.twitter.com/6riP3kKgqJ — Almanya'dan Futbol (@almanydnfutbol) May 8, 2024

In the current season, Schlotterbeck has played 45 matches in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 4 assists.

The Champions League final will take place on June 1st at the legendary Wembley Stadium. For Borussia Dortmund, this will be their third final in history. Their opponent will be the winner between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.