"Бавария" has made a decision regarding João Cancelo, who is on loan from "Manchester City"

Bayern Munich has decided not to exercise the option to buy Portuguese defender João Cancelo, who is on loan from Manchester City, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sport, as stated on his Twitter.

According to the source, the German club had a priority option to buy the player for €70 million. However, Cancelo will not remain in Munich. As a result, the Portuguese player will return to Manchester City. He is also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In the current season, the 28-year-old Cancelo has played 19 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.