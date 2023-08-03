"Basel" flew out of the League of Conferences from the club from Kazakhstan

RU RU
In the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Swiss club "FC Basel" won against Kazakhstan's "FC Tobol" with a score of 2-1. However, despite the victory in this match, Basel was eliminated from the tournament based on the aggregate of the two matches. The match took place in Kostanay, Kazakhstan, at the "Central Stadium."

In the middle of the first half, Anton Kade opened the scoring, assisted by Dan Ndoye. A few minutes later, Jean-Paul Kewin Augustin increased the Swiss club's lead by converting a penalty. Towards the end of the first half, Serge Deble narrowed the gap in the scoreline by scoring from a penalty kick.

"Tobol" progressed to the 3rd qualifying round as they won the first leg away with a score of 3-1. In the next round of the qualifiers, the Kazakhstani club will face the winner of the match between "Derry City" (Ireland) and "KuPS" (Finland).

"FC Tobol" (Kostanay, Kazakhstan) - "FC Basel" (Basel, Switzerland) - 1:2 (1:2, 0:0) - first leg - 3:1
Goals: Kade, 26 - 0:1, Augustin, 32 (penalty) - 0:2, Deble, 43 (penalty) - 1:2

"FC Tobol": Konovalov, Kayirov (Gabaraev, 61), Rogach, Mladzovic, Asrankulov, Ilich, Chesnakov (Zhumashev, 84), Orazov (Zabelin, 71), Vukadinovic (Muzhikov, 84), Zharinbetov (Kireenko, 84), Deble.

"FC Basel": Salvi, van Bremer, Comas, Lang, Millar (Junior Zhe, 78), Burger (Onyegbule, 71), Frei, Schmid, Augustin, Kade (Hunziker, 78), Ndoye (Dzhiiga, 87).

