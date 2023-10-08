RU RU NG NG
Following the match in the English League One, Barnsley was returning to their base in South Yorkshire from Devon after defeating Exeter City (1-0) when a fire broke out on their bus near Gloucester.

The club's management assured that all players and staff on board the bus are safe and have been evacuated. In their statement, they expressed their gratitude to the emergency services for their assistance.

"We can confirm that on the way back from the match against Exeter City this evening, there were complications with our club's bus, and subsequently, it caught fire. All players and staff on board have been safely evacuated. Everyone is in good health. At this time, the club will not be providing further comments and is focused on ensuring the safe return of the staff and players."

Barnsley is a club based in the city of the same name in South Yorkshire. They have spent the last two seasons in League One, the third-tier competition in England. Prior to that, they spent five seasons in the Championship. In the late 20th century, the team secured a spot in the Premier League of England.

