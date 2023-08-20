Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home

In the 2nd round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona secured a victory over Cádiz in a match held at the Olympic Luis Companys Stadium in Barcelona with a score of 2-0.

Both goals were scored late in the match. In the 82nd minute, Pedri opened the scoring, assisted by İlkay Gündoğan. In stoppage time, Barcelona increased their lead as Ferran Torres found the back of the net with an assist from Robert Lewandowski.

With four points, Barcelona now occupies the fourth position in the La Liga standings, while Cádiz, with three points, sits in 11th place.

Barcelona 2-0 Cádiz (0-0, 2-0)

Goals: 1-0 - 82nd minute, Pedri; 2-0 - 90+4th minute, Ferran Torres.

Barcelona: ter Stegen, Christensen (Eric García, 79), Koundé, de Jong, Balde (Fati, 68), Gündoğan, Romeu (Sergi Roberto, 79), Pedri, Gavi (Ezzalzuli, 68), Yamal (Ferran Torres, 85), Lewandowski.

Cádiz: Ledesma, Carcelén, Hernández, Falí Jiménez, Javi, Alejo (Machis, 68), Alcaraz, San Emeterio (Sobrino, 68), Alex Fernández (Negredo, 86), Roher Martí (José Mari, 86), Ramos (Osmaijic, 86).

Yellow cards: Alejo (14), de Jong (26), ter Stegen (26), San Emeterio (45), Gavi (45), Pedri (73), Javi (90).