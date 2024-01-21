RU RU NG NG KE KE
Barcelona secured a victory over Real Betis in a six-goal match, with Torres scoring a hat-trick

Barcelona visited Real Betis for a match in the 21st round of the Spanish La Liga.

Up until a certain point, everything on the football field was under the dictation of the Blaugrana and did not foreshadow any problems for Xavi's team.

The guests took the lead in the 21st minute after a goal from Ferran Torres. In injury time, the ball found the back of the hosts' net once again, but Robert Lewandowski's goal was disallowed due to an offside position.

At the beginning of the second half, the Blaugranas solidified their success: Torres completed a brace. However, the most interesting part of this match was yet to come.

Barça faced a nightmare three minutes: former Real Madrid player Isco scored a brace from the 56th to the 59th minute, delighting the stunned stands. Thus, everything in our match started anew.

In the remaining time, the Catalans did not create many opportunities but showed character and left with three points. In the last minute of regular time, João Félix put the Blaugrana ahead once again. Torres, completing a hat-trick, sealed the victory for the visitors.

La Liga, 21st Round
Real Betis - Barcelona - 2:4
Goals: Isco, 56, 59 - F. Torres, 21, 48, 90+2, João Félix, 90

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Real Betis LaLiga Spain
