Barcelona reacted to the new scandal with Vinicius

Barcelona head coach Xavi has reacted to Real Madrid striker Vinicius Júnior's words that the Spanish championship belongs to racists.

The specialist believes that there is no racism in Spain and La Liga, but acknowledged the existence of acts of racism, which must be condemned.

Recall that Vinicius faced racist insults during the match of the 35th round of the Spanish championship against Valencia.

This season, the Brazilian played 32 matches in the national championship, in which he scored 10 goals and made nine assists.