Barcelona puts the ex-Man City player on the transfer market
Barcelona central defender Eric Garcia can leave the club.
According to the publication AS, the mentor of the team Xavi together with the management of the club made a decision to sell the 22-year-old Spaniard.
Those interested have the opportunity to sign the defender for €10 million.
Garcia moved to Barcelona from Manchester City two years ago. Last season he played 32 matches in all competitions in which he scored one goal and made two assists.
