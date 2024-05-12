"Always ready." The newly minted IBF titleholder responded to Gervonta Davis challenge

After his decisive victory over George Kambosos, newly crowned IBF champion Vasiliy Lomachenko commented on the possibility of facing Gervonta Davis.

Following today's bout, Davis issued a challenge to Lomachenko online, only to promptly delete the post from his X platform (formerly Twitter).

"You know, throughout my entire boxing career, I've never run from anyone, always accepting fights and challenges. But right now, I want to return home, spend time with my family. And then we'll talk about the future," ESPN quoted the Ukrainian boxer's response.

In the fight against Kambosos, Lomachenko exhibited complete dominance, seemingly heading towards a decision victory by the judges. However, the Ukrainian had other plans.

In the eleventh round, Vasiliy delivered a precise jab, sending his opponent into a knockout. Though Kambosos managed to rise to his feet seconds later, he couldn't withstand another onslaught from Lomachenko, prompting the referee to halt the bout.